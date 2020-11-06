US Election 2020: Biden Says 'no Doubt We'll Be Declared Winners' When Count Is Finished

As US elections come near to a close, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on November 5 (local time) stated that he had “no doubt” that he and his running mate Kamala Harris would be declared the winners at the end of the vote count. While, his opponent Donald Trump has called the electoral system a “fraud” and threatened to challenge it in the Supreme Court, Biden has asked his followers to “be patient.” Currently, Biden is leading Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that would give America their next leader.

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump claims victory

Meanwhile, Trump, addressing a recent press conference said that he has "already decisively won many critical states" Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden has 264 votes, 6 short of the magic number of 270.

'If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us...I have already decisively won many critical states...We won by historic numbers,' said US President Donald Trump. Accusing the Democrats of fraud in the US presidential election, Trump said the mail-in ballots, that are perceived to be in support of the Democrats, have destroyed the electoral system.