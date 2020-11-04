US Election 2020: Dem Rep & Ex-astronaut Mark Kelly Wins US Senate Seat In Arizona

On November 4, Democrat Rep. Mark Kelly defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSallyin in Arizona's US Senate race after he had confidently told the supporters, "we're going to be successful in this mission” at a Tucson rally. According to Arizona Republic’s daily AZ Central, the retired astronaut democrat Kelly flipped the electoral seat once held by US Navy officer, Rep. senator John McCain in a crucial pickup for Biden presidency and the democratic party. Towards his final election stretch, Kelly had raised close to $24 million in cash with an average contribution of about $44 — and 89% of donations to defeat his Republican rival Martha McSally, according to his campaign announcement.

According to the sources of AP, Arizona will now send two Democrats to the Senate for the first time in nearly 70 years as Kelly joins Kyrsten Sinema in Washington after his sweeping electoral victory. McSally was appointed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey post naval aviator Republican congressman’s death at 81. McCain was a two-time contender for the US presidency. “I want to thank all of you for your hard work and support over the last 630 days. This mission wouldn’t have been possible without you,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “Grateful to all the volunteers I met in Tucson earlier doing everything they can to get out the vote on Election Day. Volunteers have been fueling our campaign from the beginning,” he said.

Votes still 'not counted'

Further, in a live-streamed address, the Democratic Rep. said, “The work starts now. And we desperately need Washington to work for Arizona,” Kelly told a small group of family and reporters gathered for his victory speech in Tucson.” He added, “My top priority is making sure we have a plan to slow the spread of this virus, and then getting Arizona the resources our state needs right now.” Meanwhile, in an email accessed by AP, McSally’s spokeswoman, Caroline Anderegg, said, “Hundreds of thousands of votes have still not been counted,” adding, “Every Arizonan deserves to have their voice heard and vote counted. We continue to monitor returns. The voters of Arizona decide this election, not media outlets.”

