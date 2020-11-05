US Election 2020: ‘SharpieGate’ Conspiracy Theory Fuels Unproven Claims Of Voter Fraud

While the key states are still tallying ballots, unsubstantial claims alleging some votes for Republican nominee Donald Trump were not counted in Arizona because voters used Sharpie pens began spreading among right-wing social media accounts. #SharpieGate conspiracy theory emerged on social media on November 4 as Trump supporters suggested that election officials in Maricopa County provided voters with felt-tipped pens to interfere with their ballots. According to local US media reports, several people claimed that they were targeted because they wanted to vote for Trump.

The ‘Sharpiegate’ allegations could be used to try to undermine election results in the historically Republican state of Arizona, which the AP called for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with 51 per cent of the vote. However, Arizona election officials have debunked the conspiracy theory and have said that voting with a Sharpie would have no impact on the votes being recorded by tabulation machines, and if there was an issue, there is a process that would keep the ballots from being cancelled out.

The Republican Attorney General’s Office in Arizona said that they were investigating complaints from Maricopa County voters over the Sharpie fiasco. While taking to Twitter, the Maricopa County Elections Department also clarified that Sharpies are valid on ballots and were offered at testing centres because they have fast-drying ink “best suited for our Vote Centre tabulators”.

Transparency and security is of the utmost importance to us. We provided Sharpies to be used for in person voters at all @maricopacounty Vote Centers. After multiple tests, we found Sharpie to have the fastest-drying ink and best suited for our Vote Center tabulators. https://t.co/B8vmwSTK3f — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 5, 2020

Biden leading with 264 electoral votes

Meanwhile, the Associated Press has projected Biden leading with 264 electoral votes with Trump at 214. However, thousands of votes are still not counted in Alaska, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada. Trump has accused the authorities of ‘secretly dumping ballots’ and falsely claimed victory in Michigan. The US President has repeatedly sown mistrust among Americans regarding the integrity of the states in counting the votes. Trump who has already termed the November 3 election as “embarrassment” and “major fraud”, has sued Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia while demanding a recount in Wisconsin.

Amid the election, protests have also broken out in several other states, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Washington and DC. Thousands of Biden demonstrators flooded the streets of New York against the Trump supporters that decried election fraud as they protested in the key state of Michigan. MAGA supporters, on the other hand, mobilized across different cities as they started hashtag #StopTheSteal on social media and assembled near Detroit’s downtown TCF convention centre as guards attempted to block them at the door so the counting could continue.

