US Election 2020: Trump Blasts Harris, Says She Would Be 'terrible' For Country & Women

The US Commander-in-chief Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 3 launched a scathing attack against Democratic Party vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying if she becomes the first woman president, it would be a "terrible thing" for both the country and women. Trump claimed that if his rival Joe Biden wins the election, it would be Kamala Harris who would be calling the shots and not the former vice-president.

'Kamala would call shots'

"Joe Biden will never call the shots and if he does, he's not going to be there very long. He's got a vice president who's further left than (Senator) Bernie Sanders, who is not a particularly good person and she would be, I think, a terrible first representative. If she became the first woman president, I think it would be a terrible thing for our country. I think it would be a terrible thing for women," Trump said.

Trump has often accused Kamala Harris of being "more left than Sanders" and has on several occasions, called her "nasty", "disrespectful" and "Communist". The Republican leader had earlier alleged that Kamala would take over the White House within months of winning election, claiming "Biden won't last long".

Earlier, during a White House news conference, Trump had targeted Harris with false claims over her eligibility for the office because of her origin. Trump referred to an opinion article in Newsweek written by conservative law professor John Eastman to stoke the baseless claims that he long promoted from his predecessor Barack Obama.

In August, Kamala Harris made history at the Democratic National Convention as she accepted the party’s nomination for vice president, becoming the first woman of colour on a major-party ticket. But Trump Kept on attacking Harris over baseless claims and irrelevant issues over the past few months after Joe Biden declared her as running mate.

