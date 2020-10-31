US Election 2020: Trump Calls Court Decision To Allow Mail-in Deadline Extension 'crazy'

US President Donald Trump on Friday, October 30, slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow a six-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina. While taking to Twitter, Trump called the decision "crazy" and added that it is "bad" for the country. With less than a week to go for one of the most divisive US elections, the US President reiterated that the election should end on November 3.

This decision is CRAZY and so bad for our Country. Can you imagine what will happen during that nine day period. The Election should END on November 3rd. https://t.co/Hkftv9Jp56 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court had rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension for mail-in ballots in North Carolina. The Republican Party’s first attempt to terminate the six-day deadline extension was also struck down by the Supreme Court on October 28.

READ: As Trump Faces Uncertain Future, So Do His Signature Rallies

READ: Donald Trump Jr. Downplays COVID-19 Deaths Depites Daily Numbers Nearing 1,000 Mark

Biden leads in North Carolina

Trump has repeatedly said that the mail-in ballots could result in widespread voting fraud, even though millions of Americans have cast absentee by mail for years without any such problem. The Republican leader had also said that the November 3 election result "may never be accurately determined". He has repeatedly warned that the Democrats are encouraging people to vote by mail and extending deadlines for the receipt of those ballots may lead to vote harvesting and election fraud.

According to the most recent polls, Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden, narrowly even leads in North Carolina by 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, both the presidential candidate, Trump and Biden, are going all guns blazing to win the White House for the next four years. After both Trump and Biden held separate and simultaneous Town Halls earlier this month, the rivals held rallies just hours apart in Florida which is reportedly essential for Republicans to secure another term at the White House. The US President and former US vice president urged the voters to get to the polling stations in-person despite the tropical storm hindering the early voting in the southeast region.

READ: Cubans Make Last Push With Salsa To Reelect Trump

READ: Trump Heads Out For 3-state Swing With 4 Days To Go