US Election 2020: Trump Might Become First President In 30 Years To Fail Re-election Bid

Even though the official results of US Election 2020 is still not announced even more than 24 hours after the polls closed in the nation, if incumbent Donald trump loses his bid to re-election, he will be the first in last three decades to have failed to acquire the presidency for four more years. However, he will not be the first one, in 1992, former US President George HW Bush failed to win his second term and lost the race to White House to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Since Bush, all the three US Presidents including Bill Clinton, George W Bush (Junior) and Barack Obama have won their re-elections. Moreover, in the last ten decades, only four presidents have not been able to acquire the White House for more than four years consecutively, they were George HW Bush in 1992 that also marked the end of Republican rule which began in the US in 1968.

Other than him, there was Herbert Hoover who was defeated by Democrat Franklin D Roosevelt in 1932 and Gerald Ford in 1976 who lost against Jimmy Carter. Democrat Jimmy Crater also lost to Republican Ronald Reagan in US election 1980. Remarkably, the 69-year-old Reagan was the oldest person to ever be US President until 70-year-old Donald Trump acquired the White House in 2016.

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Marred By Massive Protests, America Still Awaits Result

Read - Philly Election Workers Set Up For Vote Counting

Can Trump run again in 2024 if Biden defeats him in 2020?

According to the United States constitution, if Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in 2020, the Republican leader can run again for future presidencies. The 22nd Amendment of the American constitution has stated that “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," but it does not mention if those two terms have to be consecutive.

Thus, leaving the door open for Trump to participate in the race for White House in 2024 even after his four-year term ends this year as it has also been done in the past. However, the winner has not yet been called officially.

Read - US Election 2020: Can Donald Trump Run Again In 2024 If Joe Biden Defeats Him This Year?

Read - Donald Trump's Spiritual Adviser Leads 'bizarre' Prayer, Netizens Say 'done With Country'