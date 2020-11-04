US Election 2020: Trump Mistakenly Tweets 'poles Are Closed', Corrects It & Gets Flagged

US President Donald Trump, on November 4 (local time) made the Twitter blunder after he misspelt the word 'Polls'. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to steal the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after “poles “are closed, he wrote accusing Democrats of rigging elections. However, the 74-year-old deleted the tweet after he realised the grammatical error.

'Twitter flags the corrected tweet'

Later, in a "corrected" version of the same tweet, Trump announced a “big win”. In his tweet, he also revealed that he would be making a “statement” later at night. However, adhering to its content policy, Twitter flagged the 'new' tweet. A message from the microblogging website pointed out that the tweet might contain “disputed or misleading content” about elections and civic process.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Previously, Trump had addressed the nation on November 4 and called US Election 2020 an “embarrassment” and a “major fraud” as several US media polls show Joe Biden leading Prior to the Republican leader, democratic Challenger had addressed Americans from Delaware and said that it is neither his nor Trump’s place to announce the winner. However, Trump not only read out the numbers from various states but announced: “we did win this election”. He said he will go to the Supreme Court as they were getting ready to win on November 3.

As Biden leads, Trump tried to sow doubt by saying, "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

