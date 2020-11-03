Paneer Tikka Trends On Twitter Amid US Polls As Congresswoman Shares Pic Of 'comfort Food'

Ahead of US presidential election 2020, internet users were surprised to see “paneer tikka” trending on Twitter. The Indian dish may not have anything to do with the election, however, it did find a spot on the trends list all thanks to a Twitter post by the first India-American woman to serve in the US House of Representative, Pramila Jayapal.

On November 3, Jayapal endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential election. While sharing a picture of her “comfort food” paneer tikka in honour of Biden’s running-mate Kamala Harris, Jayapal revealed that her favourite North Indian dish is “any kind of tikka”. The Congresswoman also shared the recipe in a follow-up tweet.

Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0tNyEZOWN4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

Twitter says ‘its not paneer tikka’

Desi Twitter, however, was furious over Jayapal’s version of the famous north-Indian dish as they pointed out that it looked nothing like traditional paneer tikka, which is not served with gravy. While one internet user wrote, “We can add culinary illiteracy to her list of achievements,” another added, "Err at best it can be paneer tikka masala.. its not paneer tikka”. A number of internet users also mocked the tweet and shared images of actual paneer tikka with a caption “this is rasgulla”.

THIS IS NOT PANEER TIKKA.

Sorry, but that is not paneer tikka by any stretch of the imagination. It's a malai paneer, at best or a paneer tikka masala. — Tanmaya Nanda (@tkn2104) November 3, 2020

here's palak paneer for you pic.twitter.com/LKQm09e5vt — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 3, 2020

This is Ras Malaie😀 pic.twitter.com/HTofezDDPj — Tanmay Moitra (@MoitraTanmay) November 3, 2020

This is Pizza I made. Everyone is Invited. pic.twitter.com/EsWp9iDKDk — AAYUSH NARAYAN (@aayushnarayan) November 3, 2020

If that's paneer tikka, I'm Elvis Presley. — Piyush Banerjee (@PiyushBanerje15) November 3, 2020

This ain't paneer tikka, looks more like paneer butter masala. Tikka would be a lot more reddish with cream on top as garnish. Nonetheless, even the thought is appreciated. All the best for your election to the Congress. — Saurav Mitra || সৌরভ মিত্র (@mitrasaurav) November 3, 2020

Like Harris, Jayapal also has her roots in Chennai. She was born in Tamil Nadu and immigrated to the US in 1982, at the age of 16. Earlier, the Washington Democrat had explained why she was supporting Biden. While taking to Twitter, Jayapal said, “I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level”.

She added that she “started the campaign as an ardent and vocal” Sanders surrogate, however, was now ready to work with Biden to “craft and then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history,” even though she has “not always agreed with” the Democratic presidential nominee on the matter of policy. Jayapal added that any progress towards a better future requires defeating Trump this November.

