US Election To Cost $10.8 Billion Making It 'one Of Most Contentious' In History

The US 2020 Presidential election is projected to cost $10.8 billion, making it one of the most contentious in US history. According to a report by the Center for Responsive Politics, the 2020 elections is likely to break all previous records with 50 percent more inflation than the 2016 cycle. The report analysis constitutes presidential and congressional candidates spending, plus the groups like PACs and other party committee expenditures.

The 2018 election smashed fundraising records for midterms and 2020 is going to absolutely crush anything we’ve ever seen — or imagined — before,” said executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, Sheila Krumholz of the Washington-based nonpartisan campaign finance research organization in the report. This is already the most expensive presidential election in history and there are still months of election spending to account for, the research group executive added. The unanswered question is whether this will be the new normal for future elections, Krumholz continued.

“Donors poured record amounts of money into the 2018 midterms & 2020 appears to be a continuation of that trend... Ten years ago, a billion-dollar presidential candidate would have been difficult to imagine. This cycle, we’re likely to see two” - @skrmhlzhttps://t.co/2BJm9x1lCI — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) October 28, 2020

To hit the record $5.2 billion

As per the CRP's analysis, the 2020 US election which is projected to hit the record $5.2 billion will surpass the 2008 election, known as the most expensive in US history with an estimated $2.8 million spending. President Trump and the Republican Party’s massive fundraising for the elections cycle hit $1 billion of the $1.3 billion by the end of August only, according to the report’s calculation. Furthermore, the report suggests that the Democratic Party’s Biden campaign that commenced at lower expenditure than the Trump campaign shot beyond GOP’s funding with estimated $365 million spendings in August, $210 million more than the Trump campaign. In September alone, democrats entered $466 million in cash than team Trump’s $325 million.

We'd previously estimated that the 2020 election would cost $11 billion.



We've reevaluated—It now looks like total cost of the 2020 election will be closer to an unprecedented $14 BILLION.



That's twice as expensive as 2016.https://t.co/8oI22f9frc pic.twitter.com/KlVE5KaXQc — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) October 28, 2020

Democratic nominee @JoeBiden will, in all likelihood, become the first candidate to raise over $1 billion (not including self-funders). — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) October 28, 2020

Even when excluding the money spent by billionaire presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, Democratic candidates and groups have spent $5.5 billion



Republicans have spent $3.8 billion.



Democrats have never had a financial advantage this large. — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) October 28, 2020

“More than $1.3 billion has been spent on television and digital advertising on the presidential election from campaigns and outside groups alone,” the report suggests.

While the Democrats spending estimates to nearly $709 million, Team Trump has rounded up with $627 million funds in the campaign thus far, the media research report from CMAG revealed. Donours fund for $200 or less accounted for about 22 percent of all federal committees' fundraising, at least 14 percent more than 2016 US elections. According to CRP, the congressional race is expected to cost more than $5.6 billion in total 37 percent more than the 2016 cycle.

