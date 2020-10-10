US Election: Twitter Imposes Restrictions, More Warning Labels To Regulate Misinformation

On October 9, Twitter Inc. said that it will block the tweets that manipulate or interfere with the 2020 US Presidential elections under the civic integrity policy and announced more labels next week onwards. The microblogging site added warnings to regulate the disinformation or sharing of the misleading content about participation in the presidential elections. In a blog post, Twitter clarified that restrictions on tweets would extend to political figures and US accounts with over 100,000 followers that often witnesses "significant engagement.”

“Twitter will label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context,” the company wrote in an update. “We prohibit attempts to use our services to manipulate or disrupt civic processes, including through the distribution of false or misleading information about the procedures or circumstances around participation in a civic process,” it added.

Since the US political elections fall in Twitter’s civic processes policies, going forward, the company will label or remove false or misleading information related to participation in the elections, such as misleading claims that citizens can vote via tweet, text message, email, or phone call in jurisdictions where ballots were not possible in midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Twitter warned that it will now label tweets that intimidate or dissuade people regarding who to vote for, or other misleading information relating to votes not counted. This comes in the backdrop of the US President Trump’s claims of frauds associated with the mail-in ballots. It further said that the users now will b table to 'quote tweet' with respect to the election process, and any tweet suspected violations will be labelled.

As we continue to protect the integrity of #Election2020 conversation on Twitter, we're announcing new, significant updates today that will bring more context and encourage thoughtful consideration before Tweeting. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 9, 2020

Tweets which include premature claims of a victory in an election will be labeled and direct people to our official US Election page in Explore.



Tweets that encourage others to interfere with the election process or the results will be removed.https://t.co/dDms913BHt — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 9, 2020

Account can be 'permanently suspended'

“Consequences for violating our civic integrity policy depends on the severity and type of the violation and the accounts’ history,” Twitter said in the release. The social media giant warned that users might be temporarily locked out of account incase the tweets were labelled as spreading misinformation related to the 2020 elections. However, post the first warning, the account will be permanently suspended.

In case of the political content that falsely represses the civic process, Twitter can reduce the visibility or send a link to additional explanations. Although repeated violations will lead to permanent account suspension. “You can’t create fake accounts which misrepresent affiliation, and share content that falsely represents its affiliation, to a candidate, elected official, political party, electoral authority, or government entity,” Twitter additionally warned.

(Image Credit: AP)