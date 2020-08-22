Senator Joe Kennedy III Urges People To Vote Early As He Runs For 5th Term In US Polls

US Senator Joe Kennedy III, who is running for another term in the upcoming elections has encouraged the people of America to cast their vote as early vote begins on August 23. The Senator from Massachusetts said that he will cast his vote in Newton on Sunday and urged his supporters to fill the ballots in his favour.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Joe Kennedy said, “Hope all of you get those ballots cast tomorrow. Hundreds and thousands of people have already been cast, we need to get as many of these in, as quickly as we can, as we turn up the momentum for the final 11 days from today.”

Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy III

Joe Kennedy, who is currently serving his fourth term, was surprisingly endorsed by White House Speaker in the Senate Democratic primary in Massachusetts on Friday, abandoning her long-time ally Sen. Edward J. Markey, days after he lodged attacks on the iconic Kennedy family dynasty.

During her endorsement, Pelosi cited Kennedy’s hard work in campaigning for many Democrats who won in 2018, flipping the majority and returning her to the job of House speaker. She also mentioned her own family’s close ties to the Kennedys, including her father’s role in running the Maryland campaign for John F. Kennedy’s presidential bid in 1960.

Senator Joe Kennedy is the grandnephew of JFK, who served as the 35th President of the United States in 1961. The Democratic Senator is now endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the Presidential elections slated for November 3 this year.

Biden, 77, will challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, 74, in the US polls. By naming the 55-year-old Harris, a lawyer and politician from California as his running mate on Tuesday, Biden made history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris is currently the Senator from California and has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama.

(Image credits: AP)