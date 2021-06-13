US Embassy Announces Opening Of 'bulk' Student Visa Slots From June 14; Details Inside

In a big relief for Indian students planning to join colleges in the United States, the US Embassy in India announced that tens of thousands of interview slots would be available starting Monday, June 14 for students who need to travel to the country to commence or resume their degrees and courses. The interviews will take place in July and August.

The announcement was made by the embassy's counsellor for consular affairs Don Heflin, who is in charge of visa operations at the embassy and the four consulates in India. Entry of foreign nationals from India, Brazil, the UK, amongst others, within 14 days prior to their attempted entry into the US was suspended in accordance with a Presidential proclamation in April 2021.

Heflin said, "We will open tens of thousands of visa appointment slots on Monday June 14 during the morning business hours. These bulk slots will be opened at the same time across all five US visa issuing offices at New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Students can book appointments to their nearest centre and avoid travel."

"Bulk slots will be opened on June 14, shortly before July 1 and August 1 so that students who are starting their academic courses post August 1 in universities in USA can reach on time for their programmes. We will open almost 1/3rd of all the slots for student visas. We are saving 25 per cent slots in reserve just for emergencies," he added.

Don Heflin advised the applicants to check the following link for appointment availability,

He informed that more slots would open in July and August once they are sure of adequate staffing and rule out the third COVID wave.

“We will interview as many students as we did in the summer of 2019, the last normal year. On Monday, we will open tens of thousands of student visa appointments around the country for July and August. In addition, we hope to open appointments at our visa application centres for those eligible for interview waiver or dropbox processing,” Heflin said.

Pre-requisites for US Study Visa in 2021

This time the parents wouldn't be allowed to accompany students to the US (on B1/B2 visa) and the embassy won't be issuing any National Interest Exception (NIEs) in any case currently.

"Unfortunately, considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, parents who wish to accompany their kids who are going to study in US universities will not be granted visas," Heflin said.

Negative COVID-19 test required for travelling as every passenger entering the US has to present a negative COVID-19 test which must be taken within 72 hours of departure.