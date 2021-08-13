US Embassy In Afghanistan Urges Citizens To Exit War-torn Country As Taliban Expands

The United States embassy in Afghanistan on August 12 urged US citizens to exit the war-torn State at the earliest and directed them to avail themselves a commercial flight option before it was discontinued. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing amid Taliban-infused violence, the US embassy's ability to assist its people is extremely limited within Kabul, an official release stated. Amid speedy and violent territorial gains advanced by the Taliban, foreign authorities in Afghanistan are dreading the safety of civilians and especially citizens of one's country.

"If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at KabulACS@state.gov for information regarding a repatriation loan. If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately," US embassy's statement read.

US urges citizens in Afghanistan to exit 'immediately'

Following threat reports and increasing violent clashes at the cost of thousands of civilians, on July 27, the US Embassy had ordered the departure of US government employees, from the embassy at Kabul, whose functions could be carried out elsewhere. A State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, earlier this week said the official posture of the Embassy did not change while answering questions about whether an evacuation of the embassy is more likely. But he added that Washington was evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis.

In the latest turn of events, the President Joe Biden-led administration warned US citizens about the capability of the mission and asked people not to rely on US-run flights or domestic flights.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options," a notice of Embassy's website read.

The US Embassy said that the Travel Advisory for Afghanistan remained Level 4-Do Not Travel due to crime, civil unrest, terrorism, armed conflict, kidnapping and COVID-19.

"Domestic flights and ground transportation routes outside of Kabul are severely limited and subject to cancellation or closure," the statement read.

Taliban takes Afghanistan's third-largest City, Herat

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on August 12, further squeezing the country's embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

The seizure of Herat marks the biggest prize yet for the Taliban, who have taken 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz. Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city — which dates to 500 BC and was once a spoil of Alexander the Great — and seized government buildings. Witnesses described hearing sporadic gunfire at one government building while the rest of the city fell silent under the insurgents' control.

The capture of Ghazni, meanwhile, cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after U.S. and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.