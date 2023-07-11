Visa application service provider for the US Embassy, VFS Global, has announced that it is shutting down its operations from 12-14 July in order to migrate to the new platform. The US Embassy said that the application processes are halted for a short period of time. And during this temporary shutdown, several other services will also be paused. Any process regarding visa application to the US including appointment booking, phone calls, queries and fee payments will resume from July 15.

“Attention visa applicants! Our customer service centre VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment bookings from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15," the US Embassy wrote in a tweet.

Target of 1 million visa issuances in 2023

In June, US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti, informed that the US Mission in New Delhi had set the target of 1 million visa issuances in 2023. Speaking to an audience at IIT Delhi, Garcetti said, "We're already doing this. We're currently processing more visas, faster, than the US Mission in India ever has before. We have set a goal for ourselves to process at least a million visas in 2023, and we're already more than halfway towards reaching that goal." India and the US also agreed to open two new consulates this year to ease the visa application processes for the migrating workforce.

In 2022, India became the world's topmost country with the highest rate of international migrations surpassing China, South Korea, and Japan. According to the US Department of Commerce National Travel and Tourism Office, tourism from India to the United States has doubled and tripled as compared with the pre-pandemic volumes in just the first five months of 2023.

In his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that Indian professionals can now renew their H1B work visas without having to travel abroad. "America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," Prime Minister Modi announced as he made the speech at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.