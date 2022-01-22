US Embassy In Kyiv Asks State Dept To Approve Departure Of Non-essential Officials: Report

The United States Embassy in Ukraine has requested the US State Department to authorize the departure of all the non-essential staff and their families, CNN reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. Reportedly, a US State Department spokesperson said that they have “nothing to announce at this time” and added, “We conduct rigorous contingency planning, as we always do, in the event the security situation deteriorates”.

Separately, a source close to the Ukrainian government told the media outlet that the United States has informed Ukraine that it is “likely to start evacuations as early as next week" of the families of diplomats from the embassy in Kyiv. According to CNN, the source also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had spoken to US secretary of State Abrony Blinken and told the American diplomat that if the US took such a drastic step, it would be an “overreaction”.

US assistance reached Ukraine

The US embassy in Kyiv also said that the first batch of fresh assistance by America had arrived in Ukraine including weaponry described as “200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the frontline defenders of Ukraine.” It follows Blinken’s meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on tensions near Moscow’s border with Ukraine. US Secretary of State on Saturday said, “I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment NATO Allies are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression.”

The shipment - and $2.7 billion USD since 2014 - demonstrates U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 #partnershipstrong [2/2] pic.twitter.com/scPFWM3we7 — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 22, 2022

Earlier, despite reaching no breakthroughs in the high stakes meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, US Secretary of State said on Friday that both sides are "on a clear path to understanding". According to Sputnik, Blinken also reiterated the US threats of a “severe response” if Russia moves its troops across the border with Ukraine. In a press conference after meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State said, “We've been clear if any Russian military forces move across Ukraine's border, it will be met with [a] swift, severe, and a united response from the US and our partners and allies”.