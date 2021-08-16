Amid sounds of gunfire and rising tensions, the US Embassy in Kabul suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place. In a tweet, the embassy informed the 'American citizens and Afghan nationals that the security situation in Kabul remains unsafe and not to travel to airport' until further notice. The step was taken after the US received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

The US was in process of airlifting diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

We remind all American citizens and Afghan nationals that the security situation in Kabul remains unsafe. Please do not travel to the airport until notified. https://t.co/GFoQZrmMXs — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 16, 2021

US lowers flag at Kabul Embassy

On Monday, August 16, a State Department official announced that the American flag is no longer flying at the US Embassy in Kabul amid evacuations from Afghanistan's capital. According to US President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials, the withdrawal of American forces became an urgent mission as the Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan. Nearly all embassy personnel have been relocated to the city's international airport.

US President urges for faster evacuation

Earlier on Sunday, the White House informed that US President Joe Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris met with officials to discuss the withdrawal situation in Kabul. The President talked to the national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the evacuation of US personnel, SIV applicants and other Afghan allies from the war-ridden country. The President’s online meeting to seek updates on the evacuation process came hours after the Afghan government in Kabul fell to the Taliban militants.

US to deploy troops at Kabool airport

To ensure the safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan, the US has announced to deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at the Kabul airport. Afghanistan has currently turned into a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the elected regime led by President Ashraf Ghani. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also made a series of calls to the counterparts of his key allies. India was not one of them. At the same time, more than 60 countries led by the United States and the European Union issued a joint statement urging those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.

(With agency inputs)