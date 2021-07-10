US Emphasises On Afghan-led Peace Process As Taliban Makes Territorial Gains

With US troops almost completely out of Afghanistan and the Taliban making rapid territorial gains in the country, the US has said that regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace protest is important for enduring peace. The US pointed out that Afghanistan's neighbors and countries in the region have a real stake in the war-torn nation's future.

On Friday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It was during the call Blinken highlighted the importance of continued bilateral cooperation between the US and Pakistan.

If reports are to be believed the Mujahideens (terrorists) in the Taliban are increasing possession of new weapons, making significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan in recent days, and are inching near the capital, Kabul is now thought to control about a third of the war-torn country.

A State Department spokesperson while to PTI told, "Afghanistan's neighbors and countries in the region have a real stake in Afghanistan's future and influence with the parties". In response to a question, the spokesperson replied, "Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is important for an enduring peace." We continue to work with the Pakistan military on numerous issues and value our strong bilateral partnership," he added.

America's suspension of security assistance to Pakistan

When the official was asked if US President Joe Biden is reviewing the suspension of security assistance to Pakistan, he replied — "We do not comment or speculate on policies that may or may not be under deliberation".

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump suspended all security assistance to Pakistan, arguing that he was not satisfied with Islamabad's cooperation and role in the fight against terrorism. US President Joe Biden has continued Trump's policy on suspending security assistance to Pakistan without any clarity if the administration will change its stance in the future.

Will the Taliban capture Afghanistan after the US military withdraws?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the American intelligence community never claimed that it was easy for the Taliban to seize Afghanistan after the US troops pull out.

"We have trained over 300,000. We've provided $3.9 billion in humanitarian assistance. These are brave fighters who have taken on casualties and fought off over the course of the last several years. We want to equip and empower them, and it is now in their hands. But it is not inevitable, nor has any intelligence assessment predicted it was inevitable," she said.

Biden announced on Thursday that America's nearly 20-year military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31.

Why is America withdrawing troops from Afghanistan?

The US military in Afghanistan has been fighting for nearly 20 years. The newly elected government of the United States has decided that they will not waste another year fighting in the country. The US government believes that Afghanistan has rights and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country and America is no longer going to be a part of this.

The US President Joe Biden has also acknowledged sometime earlier that the presence of the US military in Afghanistan would not change the course of the country, and that it was up to the Afghan government to build their path. The US government also believes that they have argued that accomplished their major goal of weeding out al Qaeda and killing its leader, Osama bin Laden, and therefore there is no good reason for keeping US troops there.

(With PTI inputs)