US Enoy To UN Confirms Requesting Open UNSC Meeting On Ukraine Conflict On Jan 31

Amid the escalation of Ukraine and Russia border conflict, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield has confirmed that the US mission to the UN had requested for an open UN Security Council meeting on January 31 to acknowledge and discuss the scenario on Ukraine's boundary. Thomas-Greenfield has further expressed her anticipation for a direct and purposeful conversation on Monday.

According to an official statement from the United States Mission to United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield said, “Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia’s threatening behaviour against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders and in Belarus.”

Linda Thomas Greenfield talks about UNSC meeting on Ukraine

The statement further reads that over 100,000 Russian soldiers have been stationed on the Ukrainian border, and Russia has been committing additional destabilising activities in Ukraine, constituting an obvious danger to world peace and security, as well as the UN Charter. Thomas-Greenfield went on to say that the UN Security Council has been an important platform for diplomacy as they continue their unrelenting pursuit of diplomacy to de-escalate hostilities in the face of this significant danger to European and international peace and security.

Furthermore, US Ambassador added that the members of the UN Security Council must analyse the evidence and evaluate what is at risk for Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the international order's key commitments and ideals if Russia invades Ukraine again.

Anti-war campaigners gather outside White House to oppose Ukraine-Russia border conflict

With the Russian troops stationed on the Ukrainian border, worries of a big battle erupting in Europe are growing. The United States and other Western nations have frequently cautioned Russia against taking any harsher actions against the former Soviet republic. The Kremlin, on the other hand, denies that it is contemplating a strike and claims that NATO's assistance for Ukraine is posing a rising threat to Russia's western flank.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, anti-war campaigners gathered outside the White House to urge the Biden administration to discontinue antagonising Russia and risk a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. The demonstrators screamed "no war on Russia" and "disband NATO," according to Sputnik. They had banners that said the same thing, and people visiting Washington DC flocked around to join the rally, which grew to a few dozen individuals.

(Image: AP)