US Environmental Protection Agency Approves Use Of Lysol Products Against COVID-19

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reported to have approved two Lysol products as effective against COVID-19 when used on a hard, non-porous surface. Based on laboratory testing, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist both kill the SARS CoV-2 virus within two minutes of contact, as per international media reports.

According to the EPA, more than 420 disinfection products were strong enough to remove “harder to kill virus”. However, the two Lysol products were proven effective against the COVID-19 causing virus.

Record sales growth

The UK-based Reckitt Benckiser has reported record sales for Lysol in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, the consumer goods company has also had also predicted a 'stronger than expected' performance this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ferran Rousaud, marketing director for Lysol, in a statement said that Lysol was currently testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products in the brand portfolio.

Trump's disinfectant fiasco

The company previously had warned consumers against the use of disinfectants on the human body after US President Donald Trump suggested it could treat COVID-19.

In a press briefing earlier in April, Trump had shocked everyone by advocating the use of disinfectant in an injection form in a bid to wipe out the virus from the body. Later, the US President distanced himself from the controversy by saying that it was a sarcastic remark.

