US Envoy Embarks On Visit To India, Pak, Bangladesh To Boost Economic Ties With South Asia

In a bid to bolster economic relations with South Asian countries, the US Special ambassador for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed is headed for a four-day trip to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh amid China's growing influence in the region. Taking to Twitter, the special representative informed that his visit is focused on building upon the commercial ties with the three significant South Asian nations, which are "brimming with talent, dynamism, and opportunity." Syed added that he was honoured to lead the US' economic engagement with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh "at this historic time."

Heading to Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan to build on our commercial and economic ties in the region.



With a population surpassing 1.8 billion, South Asia is brimming with talent, dynamism and opportunity. Honored to lead our economic engagement at this historic time. 🇺🇸🇧🇩🇮🇳🇵🇰 — Special Representative Dilawar Syed (@BizAtState) June 30, 2022

Syed was announced Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs by the US President Joe Biden administration for his noteworthy experience in business and entrepreneurship. According to the US State Department, Syed has helped build global enterprises in technology, healthcare and business services. Syed had played a significant role during former US President Barack Obama's tenure to promote the State Department's Global Entrepreneurship Program and connect Silicon Valley innovators to the emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The trip comes amidst the Biden administration's push for reinforcing bilateral and regional ties with South Asian nations in the wake of growing threats from China. Meanwhile, US policymakers have also renewed interest in Bangladesh and its ties with India and China as the Biden government inaugurated the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), said Daniel Markey, advisor to the US administration on South Asia. Washington earlier in March signed a draft defence cooperation agreement with Dhaka during the visit of the US Undersecretary for political affairs, Victoria Nuland.

The trip also comes at a time when the rupee depreciated to newer lows against the dollar. The currency clocked 78.38 to a dollar on Wednesday - a lifetime low before it climbed 0.1% to 78.32 after global crude oil rates dropped. Although, on the positive side, the US-India bilateral trade has flourished in the past months given New Delhi's decoupling with China. India's trade exports to the US increased from $51.62 billion in the last fiscal year to $76.11 billion this fiscal year, while imports increased from $29 billion to $43.31 billion in the same period.

US official to raise issue of Dawood Ibrahim on 4-day trip to Pakistan

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd Robinson will take up the issue of transnational criminal Dawood Ibrahim during his 4-day trip to Pakistan, Global Strat View reported. "We will raise the issue of transnational organised crime and narcotics trafficking with our partners and interlocutors at every available opportunity," Robinson said. Dawood is the designated global terrorist under US Treasury Department Executive order 13224. Apart from this, the US official will also discuss measures to counter gender issues and border security with Islamabad's counterpart.

(Image: AP)