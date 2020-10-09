US Envoy Ken Juster Condoles Death Of Ram Vilas Paswan, Hails His Contributions To Country

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster expressed anguish over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who breathed his last on October 8 at a hospital in New Delhi. The US envoy said that he was extremely sad to learn about the passing of Lok Janshakti Party’s founder. Taking to Twitter, Juster condoled the death of LJP leader and said that Paswan’s dedication to the Indian citizens led to his important contributions towards the nation.

Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Ram Vilas Paswan. His dedication to the citizens of India informed his important contributions to his country. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/7OiyD98cE9 — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) October 9, 2020

Earlier on October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of LJP leader, calling it a personal loss. PM Modi said that he has lost a friend and valued colleague, adding that he was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. He lauded Paswan's political struggle resisting “tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency.”

“Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti” tweeted PM Modi.

Paswan's career

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan completed a Masters' and a law degree besides passing the Bihar civil service exam. However, he chose to join politics and was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. Since then, Paswan was a part of various parties including the Janata Party and Janata Dal.

After the Janata Dal split into two factions, he along with some other members formed the LJP in November 2000. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in the National Front governments (1989-90 and 1996-98), the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government (1999-2002), the UPA government (2004-2009) and the Narendra Modi-led government (2014-2020).

