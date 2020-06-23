US Envoy Says China Has 'obligation' To Join Russia-US Nuclear Arms Talks

While the US is pushing for China to join its arms talks with Russia for a ‘three-way’ negotiation, the American negotiator Marshall Billingslea has said Beijing has an “obligation” to join the talks. After Russian and American diplomats concluded roundtable talks of nuclear arms control aiming for a new agreement in Vienna, he reportedly said that China should negotiate with them in “good faith”. Moreover, according to US envoy, China not only just “stood up” US and Russia but also the entire world. This came after US President Donald Trump stressed that it is essential to involve China in discussions to extend New START, the treaty aimed at limiting the nuclear activity of US and Russia because according to him, China has had a ‘free pass’ to develop its weapon systems.

The treaty which both US and Russia are hoping to extend is due to end on February 2021 and it limits both nations to deploy 1,550 nuclear warheads. After the talks in Vienna, Billingslea told the reporters that they were “very positive”. However, according to reports, Chian has not shown any willingness to be a participant of the negotiation between Russia and the US. Meanwhile, both nations concluded the “marathon discussions” on June 22 and the second round of these talks have been scheduled for early July or early August. US negotiator also said that 'three-way' is the best chance for the nations to ensure stability.

“The United States is not engaged in an arms race,” Billingslea said. “Of course we will not be left behind, but we seek to avoid this, and this is why a three-way nuclear arms control deal, in our view, has the best chance of avoiding an incredibly destabilizing three-way nuclear arms race.”

Russia calls it ‘unrealistic’

Moscow has said that it is ‘unrealistic’ to include Beijing in these negotiations. A Russian media agency quoted country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on June 23 saying that the United States has “not moved” from its position on involving China in disarmament talks which according to Russia is “unrealistic”. He also reportedly added that Moscow would not ‘use’ the influence on Beijing the way Washington pleases.

