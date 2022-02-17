US Envoy Thomas West: Washington Not Supporting 'organised Armed Opposition' To Taliban

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West has dimissed that Washinton is supporting organised "armed opposition" to the Taliban. During an event at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) which took place on Monday, West stated that the US would "discourage other powers from doing so as well," as per Tolo News.

Further, West criticised Pakistan for failing to take significant actions when it had the chance to assist with a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan. "I think had Pakistan taken some of those steps in a more meaningful and consistent way, I think we would be in a different place today," he was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

The US special envoy also believes that "there is a recognition in Pakistan that the current leadership of the interim authorities in Afghanistan is not truly representative and potentially not sustainable."

Biden admn frees up $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in US

Since the Taliban seized command of Kabul on August 15, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has worsened dramatically. International aid has been cut off, Afghan state assets have been frozen, and international sanctions against the Taliban have pushed the already impoverished country into a full-blown economic catastrophe.

Speaking about US President Joe Biden's plan to split the $7 billion of frozen Afghan funds between 9/11 victims as well as humanitarian help, West said that the decision has been taken to preserve Afghanistan's assets, Tolo News reported. He added that the move was really about "protecting $3.5 billion for the benefit of the Afghan people."

The US ambassador also expressed hope for the reopening of girls' institutions and colleges. He went on to say that “Taliban will make decisions to enroll women and girls at all levels, not as a response to international pressure at all, I think this is a genuine domestic Afghan demand,” Tolo News reported.

Earlier, Thomas West had stated that the US has still not been prepared to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan. "At the moment, we are not prepared to reopen our embassy. I think we are evaluating the security situation carefully," citing West, Sputnik reported. According to media reports, however, West stated that the US would continue to monitor the country's security situation while maintaining diplomatic ties with the Taliban.

(Image: Twitter/@US4afghanpeace/ AP)