US Envoy To India Garcetti Bats For Advancing Interoperability Of Nations' Armed Forces

In his first policy speech after taking over as the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti hailed the deepening ties between India and the United States. Garcetti took charge as the US Ambassador to India in May 2023. United States and India produce better results when they work together 'for peace, prosperity, planet and ultimately for the people of the world,' he emphasised.

The US Ambassador to India also hailed the futuristic India-US defence collaborations, from artilleries to ground vehicles and jet engines.

Interoperability of forces

Ambassador Eric Garcetti said that India and US should advance the interoperability of their Armed Forces in air, water and land. Hinting at China's hegemony and belligerence, he also said that India and the US can be a bulwark against the 'might means right' mentality. He said that India conducts more military exercises with US than with any other country in the world. India conducts army, air force and naval exercises with the US military, both at the bilateral and multilateral level. Such exercises help in building interoperability between different forces.'

The US envoy to India also averred that when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to Russian President Vladimir Putin "it's not the era of war," it caught the ear of the entire world.

Increase in Co-operation

The US envoy further stated that in the past six months, five members of the US Government Cabinet have visited New Delhi to meet their Indian counterparts. More such visits are planned, he said. More than 450 Indian nationals work at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) laboratories in the US, which is testament to the deep people-to-people connections.

Ambassador Garcetti went on to further state ''We aware of our global and mutual vulnerabilities where national security and borders cannot be taken for granted.''

Towards a better future

Furthermore, Garcetti said that both India and US should reframe their vision, reset the moment and dream an even more ambitious reality and then make it real. The new vision should recognise the past achievements and build on our long-standing shared values to create a better future, he said.