US, EU And NATO Close Ranks In Order To Counter China's 'aggressive & Coercive' Behaviour

In order to respond to the “aggressive and coercive” behaviour by China, the United States and various countries around Europe are closing ranks. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, March 24 said that he wants to work with the US’ partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments”. This comes after talks between Blinken and NATO foreign ministers.

According to the reports by AP, Blinken said, “When we are acting together, we are much stronger and much more effective than if any single one of us is doing it alone”. He further highlighted that the US accounts for about 25 per cent of global GDP. Also, 60 per cent of the GDP is with its allies in Europe and Asia.

US-EU sanctions China

This comes after the European Union including Britain, Canada, and the US imposed sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities for their alleged involvement in the human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China retaliated by imposing its own sanctions on several EU parliamentarians and national lawmakers. Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured in the recent past and an attempt to revive ties did not start on a good note as both sides exchanged fiery barbs last week before their first bilateral meeting since the new administration took over.

The US accuses China of not following rules-based international order and increasingly using aggressive tactics to threaten other nations and territories across the world, including Hong Kong, Tibet, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Beijing says Washington is still stuck in the Cold War-era mentality, citing its continuous interference in the country’s domestic affairs. China’s growing economic stature and military prowess are viewed by the United States as a threat to its global influence, which has resulted in Washington strengthening old partnerships and seeking new alliances, such as Quad with India, Australia, and Japan in the Indo-Pacific.

(Image Credits: AP)