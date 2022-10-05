US, EU Face Gas Price Nightmare As OPEC Agrees To Russia's Proposal To Cut Oil Supplies

The United States on October 5 faced a gas price nightmare as Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced that it will cut oil output by two million barrels a day acting on Russia's proposal. The Biden administration on October 5 made a last ditch effort to pressurise the Middle Eastern countries against cutting oil production. The oil leaders of OPEC+ made the decision at a crucial meeting in Vienna. US President Biden told the American press that he was concerned about the dramatic oil production slash, the biggest since the start of the pandemic, which he labelled as “unnecessary.”

"I need to see what the detail is. I am concerned, it is unnecessary,” US President Joe Biden told a CNN reporter, expressing concern.

OPEC+ oil cut to skyrocket already high-global energy prices

OPEC+ oil leaders' and its Russian allies' decision is expected to further skyrocket the high-global energy prices, particularly in the US where the energy prices have been exorbitantly high. The oil production cuts will also derail the Group of Seven nations' plans to cap the price of Russian oil. For several weeks now, "Biden’s senior-most energy, economic and foreign policy officials have been enlisted to lobby their foreign counterparts in Middle Eastern allied countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to vote against cutting oil production," CNN reported, citing the sources familiar with the development. In its communique to the Treasury Department, White House labelled the OPEC+ decision as a "total disaster," the broadcaster learned.

Biden administration is also reportedly considering assuming the act as a "hostile." “It’s important everyone is aware of just how high the stakes are,” a US official told the network. The OPEC+ delegates collectively affirmed that the cuts in oil production capacity would prove to be a "big win for Russia." The European Union is slated to implement an oil embargo and cap the oil prices on Russia on December 7 which is expected to threaten the sales and revenue of the Russian Federation. In recent months, as the US sanctioned Russia and announced that it would cut off the Russian oil supply into America, the Biden administration officials scrambled to cement ties with oil-rich Gulf nations Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.