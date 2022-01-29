US, European Allies Warn Russia Of 'swift & Severe Consequences' Against Ukraine Invasion

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman engaged in a phonic conversation with European allies, including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to discuss the written response conveyed to Russia against the list of security guarantees sent to Washington last December. In the meeting held on Tuesday, the officials talked about the importance of close coordination against Russian aggression in the hot zone along the Ukraine-Russia border, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout on Friday. The diplomats also jointly agreed on "swift and severe coordinated consequences" in case of further military incursion into Kyiv.

"The participants discussed the U.S. and NATO written responses to Russia, the Normandy format meeting held in Paris on January 26, and our ongoing commitment to diplomacy," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"They agreed on the importance of continued close coordination and unity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and reaffirmed that any further military incursion into Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences," Price added.

The virtual meeting was convened in the presence of French MFA Secretary-General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis and Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi. The leaders were joined by the UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, and North America James Cleverly.

I spoke yesterday with Francois Delattre of France, Andreas Michaelis of Germany, Pasquale Ferrara of Italy, and @JamesCleverly of the United Kingdom as we all continue to closely coordinate our efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. https://t.co/AGbbcGqE2P — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) January 28, 2022

The meeting comes after the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) parallelly delivered their written responses to Russia against the security proposals, rejecting its demand to change the admission process of the international military bloc to exclude Kyiv from joining. The letter by the US was hand-delivered by US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to Russian Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is currently "reviewing" the response, in which the US has allegedly left the "main question unanswere", as per Sputnik.

Pentagon chief discusses ongoing Kyiv-Moscow tensions with German counterpart

On the sidelines of Sherman's meeting, Pentagon chief Llyod Austin on Friday spoke with his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht. Both the diplomats shared concerns over the escalation of military activities along the conflict-ridden Donbas region. They also emphasised their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty. The leaders also discussed recent diplomatic engagements with Russia, and urged Moscow to "stand down from its dangerous path" and warned the latter of consequences in the event of a further invasion of Kyiv, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

It is to mention that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow deployed over 1,00,000 troops along the Donbas region, indicating a potential invasion of Kyiv. While the West has continued to raise concerns over the dense amassment of soldiers, Russia has denied claims of any threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity and touted the movement as a part of routine exercises 'within its territory.' In the wake of the aggravated tensions, Moscow has also blamed the US for "alarmist" behaviour with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that it will not "sit idly" against "aggressive Western politics."

(Image: AP)