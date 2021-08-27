US Evacuates 7,500 People After Kabul Attack; Biden Pledges To Take Revenge On Attackers

After gunmen and two suicide bombers and attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport on Thursday, the United States claimed it has evacuated at least 7,500 people from Afghanistan in the last 12 hours. The statement from the White House came hours after the attackers killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops. "From August 26 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 26 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of nearly 7,500 people were evacuated from the war-torn country. This is the result of 14 US army flights (13 C-17s and 1 C-130) which carried approximately 5,100 evacuees and 39 coalition flights which carried 2,400 people," stated a White House official.

A total of 1,05,700 people evacuated since July: White House

The White House official further said that the Thursday incident transformed a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. "Since August 14, the US has relocated and facilitated the evacuation of about 100,100 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 1,05,700 people," added the White House official. According to the reports, the first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Have a look at the war-torn country:

Biden pledged to take revenge on those behind the Kabul attack

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised to continue the evacuation despite twin bomb blasts at the Kabul airport. He promised to evacuate all US citizens and desperate Afghans from the war-torn country. Biden also promised to take revenge for the 13 US troops and service members killed in the suicide bomber attack. Biden declared the extremist group responsible for the Thursday attack. “We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden stated in front of the reporters during a press conference in the East Room of the White House. The United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group are behind the attacks at the Kabul airport," said US President during the presser.

"The Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan," Biden, whose emotion as well as the rage for the Taliban could be seen in his speech, said, adding that he had instructed the US military to develop plans to strike the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Further, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the martyrs killed in the terrorist attacks.

(With inputs from AP and ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)