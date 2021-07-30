US: Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Charged For Sexual Harassment Of Teen 50 Years Ago

The highest-ranking US Ex-Cardinal has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old teen. The Ex-US Catholic official, Theodore McCarrick was charged with three counts of indecency on a young boy during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in 1974. According to reports, the former archbishop of Washington DC shall face charges after a criminal complaint was filed against him by the Wellesley police in Dedham District Court. McCarrick is the first cardinal in the US to be charged criminally for a sexual offence against a minor. According to court documents, first reported by the Boston Globe newspaper, the man who has alleged the abuse told the investigators that McCarrick had been a family friend.

The 91-year-old archbishop has been summoned to appear before the judge on September 3. McCarrick's attorney, Barry Coburn refused to speak on the matter and informed that his client looks forward to "address the matter in the courtroom," the Associated Press reported. The ex-priest had moved to Missouri after he was removed from the priesthood over sexual abuse allegations.

Several men filed a civil lawsuit against the ex-archbishop

McCarrick appeared beyond the reach of criminal courts until several men filed a civil lawsuit in New York and New Jersey alleging that the then archbishop sexually abused them, when they were children, in their respective states between 1979-1990. At the time of the alleged assaults, McCarrick was a monsignor and secretary to Cardinal Terence Cooke and lived in the rectory attached to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Following the limitations of which, he was exempted from criminal charges because he was not in Massachusetts. However, McCarrick can be charged with the alleged assaults in Wellesley because he was not a Massachusetts resident and the statute of limitations had run out when he left the state, the BostonGlobe report added.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, who has requested anonymity in the said case told Wellesley Police during the investigation that McCarrick was a "family friend" when he molested him. McCarrick joined them during family trips and sexually assaulted him multiple times during their visit to New Jersey, New York, California, and Massachusetts, Detective Christopher Connelly's report presented in the court stated. McCarrick often "groped" his "genitals" when the victim (who was then 16) and he walked around the campus, the reports added.

On June 8, 1974, the alleged victim was at his brother’s wedding reception at Wellesley College when McCarrick told him his father wanted the two of them to “have a talk” because the teenager was being mischievous at home and not attending church, according to the report. When they returned to the reception, the alleged assaulter led him to a small room and closed the blinds. McCarrick asked the boy to begin his confessions while he "fondled with his genitals" to make him feel holy, the reports stated. The other victims also recounted similar stances with McCarrick while they were sent along with him to say prayers.

(Image input: AP)