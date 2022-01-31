US: Ex-POTUS Trump Urges 'biggest Protest Ever' If Prosecutors 'do Anything Illegal'

United States' Former President Donald Trump told supporters on Saturday that if prosecutors investigating him and his businesses "do something illegal," he expects large nationwide protests. Trump also accused prosecutors of being racist during a rally in Conroe, Texas, and maintained his innocence amid various investigations into his private business transactions and behaviour during his Presidential tenure.

"If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt," Trump stated at a rally on Saturday night, US media reported.

Since leaving office, Trump has been the focus of multiple investigations. Amongst them is a House select committee investigation into whether the former president or his cronies committed crimes when hundreds of his supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to prevent President Joe Biden's election certification. Investigators have sent hundreds of subpoenas and asked for voluntary testimony from Trump's closest supporters and family members, including Rudy Giuliani and Ivanka Trump.

NY Attorney General James found "substantial" evidence against Trump Organization

Trump has frequently downplayed the violence at the Capitol and has denied inciting the disturbance while asking his supporters to 'fight like hell' immediately before the insurgency began. New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan district attorney's office are also conducting years-long investigations into Trump's private enterprises. James revealed earlier this month that her office had found "substantial" evidence that the Trump Organization had engaged in fraud, according to various media reports.

In Georgia, the former US president faces a significant danger of prosecution for attempting to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to help him win the 2020 presidential race. "For years, they've been going after my company, many years, using every trick in the book in an attempt to literally–if they can–put me in jail. They want to put me in jail," Trump told his followers at the rally.

Donald Trump has gone to the Supreme Court several times in an attempt to prevent investigators from acquiring vital documents and information that could help them with their investigations. Trump was handed a major setback earlier this month when a judge ordered the release of hundreds of pages of personal presidential records, including diaries and phone logs, to a House select committee on January 6 Capitol riots.

