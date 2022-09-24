US Expands 'internet Freedom' In Iran As Tehran Cracks Down On Anti-hijab Protestors

Amid anti-government violent protests in Iran, the United States Treasury and State Department said they were extending assistance to Tehran in restoring internet services in the country. Taking to the microblogging site, White House National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden Jake Suli said the administration will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old woman. "Today @USTreasury & @StateDept are helping expand internet freedom in Iran amid the government crackdown. We’ll continue to hold Iranian officials accountable and support the brave Iranians protesting following the death of #MahsaAmini in the custody of Iran’s "Morality Police"," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Biden administration allowed an exemption to the American tech firms to expand their business in Iran amid violent protests and internet shutdowns. Subsequently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he has activated his satellite internet service, Starlink for the free flow of information. Notably, the Iranian government has shut down the internet in several areas where violent protests erupted following the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old girl for not wearing the hijab properly. According to Iranian state TV, at least 26 protestors and police personnel have been killed in the demonstration over a weekend, resulting in the government shutting down the internet facility in the country. However, the world leaders condemned the act and asked the Iranian leader to restore the internet for the free flow of information.

"It is clear that the Iranian government is afraid of its own people," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "Mahsa Amini is senselessly, tragically dead, and now the government is violently suppressing peaceful protesters rightly angry about her loss," he added. Replying to Blinken, the SpaceX CEO said, "Activating Starlink …"

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

The protests initially erupted in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of 'morality police' for reportedly not wearing a hijab properly. However, demonstrations now spread to at least 16 of its 31 provinces with Iranians demanding a broader change of restrictive rules imposed on women. Females across the Islamic Republic Several have protested by removing hijab and chopping off their hair.

According to semi-official news agency Fars News, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, during a press conference, termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he wished the country would never witness such incidents again. "The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," said Rahimi. Reacting to the allegations of physical torture, Tehran Police Commander said the accusations of harming the woman in custody were false and added the moral police had made all arrangements to save her life.

