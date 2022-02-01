US Expects China To 'ensure Safety & Well-being' Of American Athletes At Beijing Olympics

The United States expects China to "ensure the safety and wellbeing” of American athletes attending Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. During a press briefing on 31 January, Psaki was asked about US President Joe Biden’s concern over the safety of American athletes competing in the upcoming games, when she replied, “we are very focused on the safety of American athletes.”

Noting that the US has already announced it would not send a delegation to Beijing in the wake of China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary stated, “But in terms of athletes, we do everything possible to work in coordination with the U.S. Olympic Committee.”

Expressing the Biden administration’s support to US athletes, Psaki said that US is providing consular and security services to its athletes, coaches, trainers, and staff.

“Additionally, we expect the People's Republic of China (PRC) to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes,” she added.

It is pertinent to note that in December 2021, the United States had announced a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics 2022 but allowed the athletes to participate in the games. The move was hailed by US allies and countries such as the UK, Australia and Canada also announced their separate diplomatic boycotts. While the boycotts were in regards to the human rights abuses carried out allegedly by China, the drastic spread of the Omicron variant has also heightened concerns over conducting the games amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing Games organisers say COVID situation is under control

Meanwhile, speaking on the first day of the Lunar New Year, just days before the opening ceremony on 4 February, Beijing Olympics organisers said that they have the COVID-19 situation “under control”. As per AP, Zhao Weidong, Spokesperson and Director-General of Media and Communications, Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, said that COVID-19 countermeasures remain crucial to a safe Olympics. Zhao clarified that the sporting event is being conducted under a “closed-loop” system which is meant to prevent all contact between the world outside.

