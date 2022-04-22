US: Experts Note Issues In Equipment, Fire Training At New Mexico Nuclear Waste Repository

Independent federal investigators of the US Energy Department Office of Inspector General has discovered major issues in firefighting equipment, vehicles, and training among staff at the nuclear waste disposal site of New Mexico. The experts pointed out that the fire department training program dated back to 2016 if not more, in addition to the lack of an underdeveloped technical rescue curriculum. According to the report presented to the Inspector General, the training needs of the firefighters were also being neglected.

It is pertinent to mention that the nuclear waste repository in southern New Mexico, known as the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) is the nation's only deep geologic radioactive waste disposal site. To be precise, the repository is located about 26 miles southeast of Carlsbad and is responsible for the permanent isolation of defense-generated transuranic (TRU) waste 2,150 feet under the ground in salt formation for 1000 years.

The facility began operation in 1999 and cost around $19 billion. However, in 1973, with growing unrest among people over the safety of the site, the New Mexico Environmental Evaluation Group (EEG) was developed to oversee the project's functionality and avert civic and environmental damages.

Probe initiated after complaints of fire protection concern at New Mexico nuclear waste repository

Fire protection is the backbone of the multi-billion nuclear waste disposal site which is entrusted with the duty to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb-making state laboratories. However, complaints against inefficient training programs and slug in modernisation of equipment prompted investigators to initiate a probe into the matter.

Various mishaps since 2014 have brought focus to the growing backlog of waste disposal. The repository witnessed several incidents, including waste explosion, the airborne release of radiological material, and the exposure of 21 workers to the radioactive gases, although in small doses.

On April 9, 2022, the area of the repository had to be evacuated over the weekend after workers discovered radioactive liquid inside a container in the shipping bay. However, there was no report of airborne contamination from the shipment that came to Idaho National Laboratory. Apart from this, there was also an incident when a container from Los Alamos National Laboratory was placed underground without examination of flammability.

Experts blame Energy Dept. officials for 'inadequate oversight'

Now, the evaluation report flagged that the problems in the facility persisted owing to the inadequacy of the contractor that manages the repository. The managers also neglected address to closed recommendations from prior internal assessments aimed to fix deficiencies. The report also cited Energy Department's oversight.

“WIPP has experienced growth with the number of buildings and employees since 2006 and is anticipated to operate beyond 2050. The next management and operating contractor must be able to provide effective emergency response at WIPP to protect lives, property, and the environment," the Office of Inspector General stated.

In response to the Inspector General's remarks, the Energy Department promised immediate remedial measures to rectify the situation. Additionally, the officials also stated it will resort to proposed corrective actions and "make progress on ensuring local fire departments and first responders have all necessary training gear to handle events in relation to WIPP's operations." Meanwhile, as for the fire department fleet, US government officials are in process of reforming maintenance procedures.

