US Exploration Team Dives To Reach 80-year-old 'world's Deepest' Shipwreck, See Pictures

A US submarine has plunged nearly 6,500 metres below sea level off the Philippines coast to reach a US navy destroyer 'USS Johnston' which sank during World War II. According to the American exploration team, the submarine, for the first time, was able to inspect and document the world deepest known shipwreck in the world yet. Caladan Oceanic, a Texas-based undersea technology company, said in a statement that the crew’s submersible filmed, photographed, and surveyed the wreckage of USS Johnston at least 6.5km (4 miles) beneath the Pacific ocean. Nearly 80 years ago, the 115-meter long warship was sunk during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US naval forces carried out combat operations to liberate its then ally Philippines from Japanese occupation.

The expedition was privately funded and executed by two former US Navy Officers who were able to relocate the war vessel at a depth of 21,180ft (6,456m). A former US Navy Commander (Ret.) Victor Vescovo piloted the submersible 'DSV Limiting Factor' down to the wreck during two separate, eight-hour dives to the USS Johnston (DD-557), a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. The ship sunk in 1944 during one of the largest naval battles in history against vastly superior Japanese forces off the coast of Samar Island.

[Image Credit: Caladan Oceanic]

“We used data from both the US and the Japanese accounts and as is so often the case the research brings the history back to life. Reading the accounts of the Johnston’s last day is humbling and needs to be preserved as upholding the highest traditions of the Navy. This was mortal combat against incredible odds," naval historian and Annapolis alumnus LCDR Parks Stephenson, USN (Ret.) said. READ | Four women of colour make military history as commanders of warships in US Navy

“In no engagement in its entire history has the United States Navy shown more gallantry, guts, and gumption than in the two morning hours between 0730 and 0930 off Samar,” Rear Admiral Samuel E. Morison said in his account 'History of US Naval Operations in World War II', cited by Caladan Oceanic in an official release. Meanwhile, the officer who piloted the submissible, Victor Vescovo, said, "The wreck is so deep so there's very little oxygen down there, and while there is a little bit of contamination from marine life, it's remarkably well intact except for the damage it took from the furious fight.”

First discovered in 2019

The ship was first detected by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) R/V Petrel in 2019 by the late Paul Allen under the leadership of renowned ocean wreck explorer Robert Kraft. On that expedition, film of pieces of the vessel including its upright, intact forward two-thirds including bow, bridge, and mid-section that lay deeper than the ROV’s rated depth limit of approximately 20,000ft (6,000m). In the recent expedition hull number “557” is clearly visible on both sides of its bow and two full 5” gun turrets, twin torpedo racks, and multiple gun mounts are still in place and visible. "No human remains or clothing were seen at any point during the dives and nothing was taken from the wreck," the company said in a release. The submersible DSV Limiting Factor, which was equipped with array of high-definition and 4K cameras, had no operating depth limitation.

(Image Credit: Caladan Oceanic)