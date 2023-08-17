US Expresses Concern Over Attacks On Churches In Pakistan, Seeks Probe

The US has expressed concern over the targeted attacks on churches in Pakistan and asserted that resorting to violence or the use of threats is never an acceptable form of expression. The attacks on churches come as a response to the reported desecration of the Quran in Pakistan, reported the Dawn.

The churches were attacked in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala on August 16. The Pakistani authorities have arrested more than 100 people in riots over alleged blasphemy, said the Punjab interim government’s spokesperson. They also assaulted members of the Christian community. Further, he also said that the provincial government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

US on Pakistan blasphemy case

While condemning the attack on churches in Pakistan, the US has urged the Pakistan government to conduct an investigation into these allegations and support peaceful freedom of expression. The US statement comes after multiple churches were vandalised in the Jaranwala district of Pakistan's Faisalabad.

“So we are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan," said US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel in a press briefing. Further, he added that the US has supported peaceful freedom of expression and the right to freedom of religion and belief for everybody. "And as we have previously said, we are always concerned about incidents of religiously motivated violence,” said the US spokesperson while talking about the Pakistan incident.

“Violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression, and we urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm for all of those involved”, remarked US official Patel.

Meanwhile, the Christian leaders have blamed the police for being a silent spectator during the attack. "Christians were being tortured and harassed," said President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall, reported Dawn. He has also urged for justice and action against those who had attacked them. Further, he had appealed for the safety of citizens and demanded assurance that their lives were valuable in their own homeland that had just celebrated independence and freedom.