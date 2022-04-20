US Expresses Concerns Over Chinese Pact With Solomon Islands, Says It 'lacks Transparency'

After China signed a security agreement with Solomon Island, the White House expressed concern on Tuesday about the lack of openness in the agreement. The White House also called it a part of a trend of Beijing giving "shadowy" arrangements to countries.

China said earlier this week that it had inked a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, raising fear among US and its allies Australia and New Zealand about expanding Chinese influence in an area. The United States is also sending a high-level team to Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, as per local reports.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council stated that during a planned visit to the Pacific Island country this week, US officials would bring up the problem with Solomon Islands officials. The official further said that they are concerned about the lack of openness and ambiguity of this agreement, which follows a trend of China giving hazy, imprecise arrangements with minimal regional engagement in fisheries, resource management, development support and now security procedures.

Solomon politician Douglas Ete said that Chinese officials are expected to arrive in mid-May to sign cooperation pacts. Ete claimed that the agreements would improve trade, education and fisheries cooperation but he opposed allowing China to build a military post. Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare said in Parliament that a planned security deal will not involve a Chinese military facility.

The contract was signed by State Councilor Wang Yi and Solomon Islands Foreign Minister

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said that the framework contract was signed by State Councilor Wang Yi and Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele. He didn't specify the location or time of the signing, according to Today Online.

He further said that the deal aims to improve social stability and long-term peace in the Solomon Islands, emphasising that the security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands is not directed at any third country and serves the South Pacific region's common interests.

In the meanwhile, the White House National Security Council suggests that the US will intensify its participation in the region to confront 21st-century problems, from maritime security and economic development to climate catastrophe and COVID-19.

Image: AP