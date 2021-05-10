US Expresses 'serious Concerns' Over Unrest In Jerusalem, Evictions Of Palestinians

In a telephonic dialogue held with his with Israeli counterpart National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns” about the violence and unrest in Jerusalem’s Old City and ongoing confrontations between the Palestinians and the Israeli security forces at the Haram al-Sharif or the Temple Mount during the last days of Ramadan. Sullivan encouraged the Israeli government to pursue “appropriate measures” to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations.

According to a statement released by the White House, Sullivan highlighted recent engagements by senior US officials with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials and key regional stakeholders to press for the measures that ensure peaceful resolution of conflicts. He further asked his counterpart to deescalate tensions, and denounce violence. Furthermore, the US national security advisor pledged the Biden administration’s commitment to Israel’s security and to supporting stability throughout the Middle East region. Sullivan also assured Ben-Shabbat that the US will remain “fully engaged” in the days ahead to promote stability in the now conflict-ridden Jerusalem with heightened tensions between the communities.

“Sullivan also reiterated the United States’ serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood,” the White House said in a statement. “They agreed that the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned,” it added.

[Israeli police officers and Palestinian protesters clash near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. Credit: AP]

Security forces ask cabinet to cancel 'Flag March'

US National Security advisor talks come as the Israeli police and the Palestinian protesters clashed on Sunday in east Jerusalem leading the town into another night of violence and upheaval just before the Israeli nationalists planned parade through the Old City in an annual flag-waving display for Jerusalem day on Monday. According to Hebrew press reports, the police and the Israeli security forces are planning to cancel the celebration entirely, as tensions remain heightened in the Capital and police speculate on further violence flaring in the region as they take an assessment of the situation every few hours.

According to Haaretz daily, the former head of Military Intelligence and former top Defense Ministry official, Amos Gilad told Army Radio that the security forces have already cautioned the Israeli cabinet that holding of the contentious Flag March might dismantle the stability further. “I would eliminate anything that creates friction. Jerusalem is currently a powder keg that could explode,” Gilad said.

IMAGE: AP