US Extends Interview Waiver For Certain Non-immigrant Visa Categories

The US has extended the interview waiver facility for certain non-immigrant visa applicants through December 31, 2023 which will reduce the waiting time for visa appointments.

"We are pleased to announce that the Secretary of State has made a determination extending the authority of consular officers to waive in-person interviews for certain nonimmigrant visa categories through December 31, 2023," read the statement released by the US Department of State on December 23.

This would reduce the wait time for visa appointments at many embassies and consulates by freeing up in-person interview appointments for other applicants who require an interview.

The waived in-person interviews would be authorised by Consular officers that will be taken on a case-by-case basis for certain first-time and/or renewing applicants. Further, the statement by the department said that it is committed to facilitating non-immigrant travel and reducing visa wait times. The US authorities have recognised the positive impact on the US economy of the travel of foreign students and temporary work visa holders.

"We encourage applicants to check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about this development, as well as current operating status and services," read the statement.

US travel policies update

Categories of the visas which will be included in this new update:

Temporary Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Workers (H-2 visas)

Students (F and M visas)

Academic Exchange Visitors (academic J visas),

Apart from these, there would be certain beneficiaries that come under approved individual petitions for non-immigrant temporary worker visas in the following categories:

Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas)

Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas)

Intracompany Transferees (L visas)

Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas)

Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas)

Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas)

"We are successfully lowering visa wait times worldwide, following closures during the pandemic, and making every effort to further reduce those wait times as quickly as possible, including for first-time tourist visa applicants," said the release press statement.

Earlier, the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same classification within 48 months of the prior visa's expiration had remained in place until further notice, said the release. In the fiscal year 2022, the department issued nearly half of the almost seven million non-immigrant visas which was decided without an in-person interview.