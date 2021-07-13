US FAA Detects Manufacturing Glitch In Boeing 787 Dreamliners; To Be Fixed

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, on July 12, that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before planes will be delivered. As per the federal regulator, the issue is “near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes.” The Boeing Company, which also manufactures rockets and satellites apart from aircraft, attracted global flak in 2019 after its 737 Max was involved in two fatal crashes killing 346 people on board.

As per FAA, the production glitch was registered during the ongoing system-wide inspection of the Boeing 787 shimming process. It said that although the issue posed no “immediate threats”, Boeing has vowed to fix it before it delivered the aircraft, Strait Times reported. The air regulators added after a review of data it "will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service."

Boeing first suspended the deliveries of the 787 aircraft in late May after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method saying it was "waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company’s solution meets safety regulations." The 57 meters long aircraft has been blanketed by skepticism since last year when electrical issues were first discovered. Boeing resumed the deliveries after a five-month hiatus but halted them again in May.

Boeing accident triggers doubt

This comes a week after US National Aviation Administration said a decades-old Boeing Co (BA.N) 737-200 cargo plane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii. According to preliminary information, both crew members were rescued. The FAA said in a statement that the pilots had reported engine issues and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the plane in the water. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct an investigation. Transair Flight 810 took off from Honolulu at 1:33 a.m. local time heading for Maui's Kahului airport but swiftly returned to Honolulu. The Coast Guard was dispatched shortly after to reports of a plane crash south of Oahu, with two individuals on board.

Image: BoeingAirplanes/Twitter

