Elijah McClain's Death: Family Files Lawsuit Against Police Officers, City Of Aurora

In further developments of the unarmed African American Elijah McClain’s death from the chokehold in the US, his parents have filed a lawsuit against the Colorado police officers, Colorado city of Aurora, paramedics, and the first responders who handled the case. McClain’s folks said in a statement that all 13 cops present at the crime scene “are to be blamed”. Family accounted for McClain’s to "needless use of excessive force and torture,” according to local reports.

In a lawsuit filed on August 12, McClain's family alleged that the police officers should be held accountable for the 23-year-old's, in what they called, murder. Further, they demanded justice for Elijah McClain by introducing reforms to the longstanding racial profiling linked police brutality and prejudice. In the statement, cited by the leading US broadcasters, the family accused the police department of Colorado of using excessive force and restraint as they said the officers “tortured” Elijah for nearly eighteen minutes after he was handcuffed.

I am hearing from many Coloradans who have expressed concerns with the investigation of Elijah McClain’s death. As a result, I have instructed my legal council to examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps. (2/2) — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 24, 2020

Public confidence in our law enforcement process is incredibly important now more than ever. A fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigating officer-involved killings is critical. (1/2) — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 24, 2020

Manhandled on account of “suspicion”

Officers have been accused of "compressing his neck and the blood flow to his brain with two consecutive carotid holds, cranking his left shoulder with an armbar hammerlock that caused it to repeatedly pop,” in the lawsuit, as confirmed by the international media reports. Further, it cited paramedics’ report, mentioning, Elijah succumbed after an officer “jammed knee into Elijah's arm for minutes on end.” Another report alleged, Colorado Police officers responded to a distress call and manhandled Elijah on account of “suspicion” because he wore a ski mask and “waved his hands”.

According to the televised coverage, the body-camera footages retrieved in the probe shows African American man McClain begging the cops, "Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking,” as exactly his final words recorded in the investigation. A special prosecutor was appointed in the case after Gov. Jared Polis dismissed several police officers, last month, as photos emerged of “mocking” the deceased. As many as three of four cops are also named in the lawsuit to be probed in the incident of August 19 that sparked Black Lives Matter movement and state-wide demonstrations.

