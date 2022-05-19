US: Family Of India-American Boy Assaulted In Texas Demands Removal Of Bully From School

In a key development, the family of Shaan Pritmani, the Indian-American boy who was bullied and assaulted in a US School, has shared a press statement wherein they condemned the attack and termed it 'brutal.'

"In their efforts to seek justice for their middle-school-aged son, the Pritmani Family has retained legal counsel. The young teen was brutally attacked by another student during lunch while at school in an unprovoked assault that was captured on video. He was choked multiple times and knocked to the ground by the other student at Coppell Independent School District. The video went viral and immediately generated widespread outrage and support from ALL ETHNICITIES AROUND THE WORLD," a statement from a press release by the Pritmani family read.

Family decries attack on Indian-American schoolboy in Texas

"The family has demanded that legal counsel for the family of the child initiating the assault immediately cease and desist circulating unfounded, deceptive, and defamatory statements about their son while investigations are underway. Inexplicably, the school suspended the victim for three days, while the aggressor received only a one-day suspension," the statement further read.

Shedding light on the racism cases in the US, the statement further read, "Given the unprecedented racial tensions currently afflicting our country as evidenced in the recent horrific murders in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California, the Pritmani Family, in their search for justice for their son, hope that this instance, once again, highlights the importance of all adults--including the local school district and representatives--act responsibly to educate and protect all children and unify all communities regardless of ethnic origins and nationalities."

'It's heartbreaking': Shaan Pritmani's mother on assault against her son

Meanwhile, Shaan's mother Sonika Kukreja started a petition on change.org which is being run to rally support for the Indian-origin student, gathering over 2.7 lakh votes so far. In the petition, Kukreja stated that due to a lack of support from the Coppell ISD and Coppell PD, they used the platform and demanded the bully should be removed from the school with immediate effect. She further said that the school called them and informed them that their son had been in an altercation with another student. “The school stated that Pritmani was at fault and received a 3-day ISS, while the aggressor only received a 1-day ISS,” the petition says.

Speaking to the WFAA news agency, she said, “It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep. His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son. They told us this is an altercation, vs, what you saw in the video."

Indian-American boy bullied by white student

A video of an Indian-American boy being bullied and assaulted by a white student at a school in the United States has flared widespread fury on social media. The video which has been shot by classmates of Shaan Pritmani, an Indian-American, shows Shaan being bullied by a white student who chokes him and drags him out from the bench where he was seen sitting.

In the video, a white student approaches Shaan Pritmani who is sitting on a bench and demands that he stand up. “No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here,” Shaan could be heard saying in the video. When Shaan refuses to give up his seat, the white student gets angry and starts choking him as he wraps his arm around Shaan's neck. He also attacks Pritmani with his elbow before choking him and pushing him against his seat. The incident took place on May 11 and is reported to be from Coppell Middle School of Dallas in Texas.