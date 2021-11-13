US' Farm Animal Sanctuary Urges Biden To Send Pardoned Turkeys Post Thanksgiving

US animal advocacy organisation Farm Sanctuary is preparing a petition to US President Joe Biden, requesting that the pardoned turkeys during the forthcoming traditional Thanksgiving ceremony be sent to the organisation, reported news agency Sputnik. President Biden will continue the White House tradition of 'symbolically' pardoning turkeys to save them from slaughter in November. According to the organisation, these turkeys are frequently shipped to farms, petting zoos, and universities with poultry science programmes, where they are not treated as individuals with distinct personalities, emotions, needs and preferences.

Meanwhile, Farm Sanctuary promises to treat animals with care and safety, thus the organisation is requesting that the turkeys be placed in its care by the US president. The organisation also informed that celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, Billie Eilish, and others signed the petition. It should be mentioned here that the custom of presenting turkeys to US presidents on Thanksgiving Day began in 1947, when then-US President Harry Truman received the first turkey. President Ronald Reagan, on the other hand, was the first to pardon the bird, and President George W. Bush made the ritual mandatory.

Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated on November 25

This year, Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated in the USA on November 25. The day is an annual national holiday in the North American continent. The day is observed to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the year that has passed. Thanksgiving 2020 is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The families gather together and enjoy a feast. The turkey bird is an integral part of Thanksgiving dinner in the USA.

Most of the dinners in the USA include turkey as the people feast on it. Carving the Thanksgiving turkey and eating with the family has been a part of most of the households in the country. The annual feast is thought to commemorate the first Thanksgivings in America. President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863. The day is commemorated in various ways around the world. Some people make a list of things for which they are grateful and then read it aloud. To commemorate the day, people also wish each other a Happy Thanksgiving.

Image: AP