US: Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man In Ohio Triggers Fresh BLM Protests

Another fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Ohio, US, has sparked a fresh wave of protests on December 24 against racial injustice in the country. According to CNN, Andre Maurice Hill was shot and killed by Officer Adam Coy within seconds of their encounter in the garage of a house. Right before the gunfire, the body cam footage showed Hill walking towards Coy while holding an illuminated cell phone in his left hand and his right hand not visible when Coy opened fire.

The Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan stated that he was moving to fire the Officer on allegations of “critical misconduct”. He announced on Thursday that he filed two departmental charges and declared administrative investigations are underway regarding additional officers involved. Quinlan also said that the officer violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police. “This violation cost an innocent man his life,” he added.

According to reports, Coy had been responding to a non-emergency disturbance from a neighbour. He and his colleagues waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive but died later. Now, Coy had been suspended following the shooting pending a preliminary investigation. The officer will be served notice of the charges against him on December 25.

Following the incident, several dozens of protesters gathered waving Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice for people killed in police shootings. Hill’s shooting comes after Casey Goodson Jr, another Black man, was shot several times on December 4 while returning home. Casey’s family had said that he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun. The December 4 shooting is the subject of a joint criminal civil rights investigation.

‘Will not stop until we get justice’

Meanwhile, the recent killings in Columbus come after the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African-American man George Floyd. Floyd was also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knew of a White Police Officer in Minneapolis. While taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Hill’s family, emphasised that Hill had only a cell phone in his hand at the time he was fatally shot.

He also added, “As 2020 comes to a close, with the tragic succession of officer-involved shootings that gave rise to so many unforgettable hashtags, we are presented with another compelling example of why police reforms and a national standard for police behaviour is so desperately needed”. He added, “We will not stop until we get justice for Andre”.

Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Andre Hill, 47, an unarmed Black man who was shot by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday morning. #JusticeForAndreHill pic.twitter.com/VzT4dU25sf — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) December 24, 2020

(Image: @vceramundo/Twitter)

