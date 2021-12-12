US: Father-son Duo Charged With Starting California Wildfire, Plead Not Guilty

A father and son who were charged earlier this year with starting a massive wildfire in California that destroyed thousands of homes and forced tens of thousands of residents to leave Lake Tahoe communities pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. The El Dorado County prosecutor's office charged David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, with reckless arson and illegal conversion and manufacture of a machine gun. They did not plead guilty to all the charges, said Emily Idleman, assistant to the chief of investigations in the district attorney’s office.

The duo was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm silencer that remained in police custody in El Dorado County Jail in lieu of $1 million bails each. The court has scheduled a bail reduction hearing for Monday. However, the criminal complaints do not account for how the machine gun and silencer were used to set ablaze that started on August 14 this year.

Father-son duo plead not guilty to starting a wildfire that destroyed 1,000 homes and forced many to flee

According to an AP News report, the fire injured five people and destroyed many households. Both men illegally possessed a firearm silencer between August 11 and September 23, and Travis Smith converted or manufactured a machine gun between August 9 and August 14, said the complaints. Meanwhile, Mark Reichel, the attorney for both men, informed the court that the two were near when the dire started and called 911 to report the flames. he said both the men have never been charged with any crimes and they are law-abiding people. "Neither one has ever been in trouble with the law in their life. They’re very law-abiding people, "he said.

The fire, which spread across more than 346 square miles (900 square kilometres), wreaked havoc in three Northern California counties, stretching from east of Sacramento to the Nevada border. With help from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s crime lab, the case was developed with the US Forest Service, California’s firefighting agency, and the California Department of Justice said the district attorney’s office.

(Image: AP)

(With Inputs from AP)