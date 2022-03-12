US: Father Throws Child Then Jumps Out Of A Window To Save Themselves; Watch

Every every parent, their child is their world, and for a child the love for their parents is irreplaceable. A recent viral video shows on social media sites showing the inseparable bond between a father and his child is winning the internet. the video shows a father taking a daring step to save his child, leaving onlookers shocked for a while and pondering: 'What happens next?'

The nerve-racking incident caught on camera is reportedly from New Jersey in the USA, where the second and third floors of the South Ridge Wood Apartment Complex caught fire. In the scary video, a man who is said to be the father of a child was found perplexed on seeing the situation there. Soon as the video progresses, rescue officers can be seen asking the father to throw the child down a window to save themselves.

It is no surprise that the father, like any other parent would, was hesitant to follow the instructions, highly concerned about his child. However, he ended up lifting the child down the second-floor window. The man, who looked frightened also himself jumped out of the window.

Watch the video below:

Rescue captured on officers' body worn camera. Dad throws child out 2nd floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape flames consuming apartment building. pic.twitter.com/Ku5jQ6sOUy — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 7, 2022

'Thank God': Netizens react

Since being shared online, the video has garnered several likes, reactions and reshares. Netizens were relieved to know that both the father and the child were safe. "Amazing job officers!!! Thank you for being there," a user wrote, while another commented, "Thank God those officers were there to catch the baby and it's father! (sic)".

(Image: @SoBrunswickPD/Twitter)