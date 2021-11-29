Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci criticised Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his statement that Fauci should be probed for comments he made on COVID-19, calling Cruz's critique an attack on science. He stated that he is going to do his job and save lives while they (Ted Cruz and team) continue to lie. In an interview with CBS News, Fauci referenced the violent insurgency at the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on January 6 where Cruz helped spearhead GOP resistance to Congress certifying the 2020 election results.

Republicans including Cruz and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul have accused Fauci of lying to Congress when he denied that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) gained funds for functional research, which in this context is the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world at a virology lab in Wuhan, China, in May.

US Special prosecutor to look into Fauci's claims

Cruz has requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special prosecutor to look into Fauci's claims. The Republican complaint, according to Dr Anthony Fauci is nonsense. However, Cruz and Paul stated that a letter from the NIH to Congress in October contradicts Fauci's findings.

There is no strong proof or scientific consensus that NIH financed the gain of function research, and there is no link between NIH-funded research and COVID-19's appearance, according to AP News. The National Institutes of Health has frequently stated that it does not sponsor research that aims to increase a pathogen's infectivity or lethality. During the Trump administration, Fauci became a divisive figure as the former president frequently questioned his advice and suggestions. Now in the Biden administration, Fauci has remained a conservative figure.

Fauci warns about fifth COVID wave

On the other hand, Fauci also stated that the United States is on the verge of entering the fifth wave of coronavirus infections, as cases rise and vaccination rates remain stagnant, according to the Guardian. He also cautioned that the newly identified Omicron variant seemed to be more transmissible. Countries around the world, including the United States, hurried to guard against Omicron, suspending aviation travel from the southern part of Africa.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP