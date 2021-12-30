US: Fauci Proposes 4th Vax Jab, Low-key New Year Celebrations As Cases Cross Grim 5Cr Mark

As the United States is witnessing the spike of COVID-19 cases in recent days, the nation's Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci has advised Americans to avoid large New Year's Eve celebrations and to prepare for another round of booster doses as well as testing. While speaking at a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, Fauci has made these comments amid the surge of the new Omicron variant. He said, "If your plans are to go to a 40 to 50-person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing, I would strongly recommend that this year, we do not do that," AP reported.

Despite considerable hesitation among residents to even receive the initial course of vaccination, the health expert stated it was "conceivable" that the Biden administration would mandate another round of booster injections. While talking about the fourth COVID Vax jab, he added that it would be extremely crucial “for us to determine the durability of protection, particularly against severe disease for the third shot booster of an mRNA (vaccine) and the second shot of a (Johnson & Johnson)," Sputnik reported. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccination, unlike most others that require a second injection to be fully effective.

Fauci talks about protection from the booster shot

Fauci went on to say that there is a possibility of needing another shot in the future, however, for now, people should hope for a higher level of endurance and protection from the booster shot. He also added that the administration would never stop counting and testing, further highlighting the fact that people would have to live with something that would not be eradicated and very likely would not be removed, Sputnik reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the top medical advisor has been a vocal supporter of mask usage, lockdowns, and other limitations. However, on the other hand, Fauci has reversed his position on re-imposing mask requirements for domestic airline flights, which he had recommended earlier in the week. Furthermore, Fauci also admitted that Omicron was a milder version than the ones that had previously been prevalent. In spite of this, he has cautioned that the level of severity in youngsters has to be determined.

Meanwhile, On Monday alone, over 543,000 positive COVID-19 tests were registered in the United States, with a daily average of over 266,000 for the preceding week. According to Worldometers, over 54,656,866 people have been affected by the disease, and more than 844,272 individuals have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

