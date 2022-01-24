US: Fauci Says Omicron Wave Heading In 'right Direction', COVID Cases Could Peak In Feb

US President Joe Biden's top medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has expressed optimism that the latest wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant appears to be heading in the "right direction" in the country. Speaking on ABC News 'This Week', Fauci predicted that most states in the US could be witnessing a peak of infections by mid-February. He stated that most of the states will witness a decline in cases and hospitalisations in the first few weeks of February.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told ABC News This Week that the patterns seen with Omicron cases in South Africa, the UK and Israel, he expressed that if the country follows the same pattern, they will witness a "turnaround" across the US. He stated that Omicron variant-driven COVID cases appear to have peaked and are now declining rapidly in the Northeast, New England and Upper Midwest states.

Fauci noted that some of the places in the United States like New York, Chicago, Washington DC might have reached their peak of COVID-19 cases in the latest wave of infections or they are just about to reach their peak. He stated that the things in the US seemed to be "looking good" and insisted that things at the moment appear to be moving in the "right direction."

'Area of control' in the coming weeks: Fauci

Furthermore, Dr Anthony Fauci highlighted that they will witness more pain and hospitalisations in the areas where the people have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they have not received the booster dose of vaccine. Fauci stated that even though the Omicron appears to be less virulent and less likely to cause severe disease, however, it can still make people sick enough to get hospitalised, in particular those who have not received the vaccine against COVID.

Speaking to ABC News, he expressed hope that in the next few weeks to a month, the level of COVID-19 cases will be below what he calls an "area of control." He explained that by the control he means that the infections will get down to a low level that the virus becomes one of the general respiratory infections that they have "learned to live with." He highlighted the need to get vaccinated and receive the booster dose in order to stop people from reaching the advanced stage of the virus.

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), as of 23 January, 769,153 new COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the overall tally of cases to 70,206,220. 3,506 more people have died due to COVID-19 taking the total number of fatalities to 862,494. According to the US CDC, 210.4 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 83.9 million people have received a booster dose of the vaccine in the United States.

