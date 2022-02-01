US: FBI Director Christopher Wray Claims China Poses 'brazen' Threat To West

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Monday night that the threat to the West from China is "more brazen" and damaging than ever before. Wray stated that the Chinese government is stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. This comes a couple of days before Beijing is ready to occupy the global stage by hosting the Winter Olympics. The FBI Director was giving a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library where he highlighted that as American foreign policy remains consumed by Russia-Ukraine tensions, the country continues to regard the Chinese government as its biggest threat to long-term economic security.

"When we tally up what we see in our investigations, over 2,000 of which are focused on the Chinese government trying to steal our information or technology, there’s just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation, and economic security than China," Wray said according to a copy of the speech provided by the FBI, reported AP.

"The harm from the Chinese government’s economic espionage isn’t just that its companies pull ahead based on illegally gotten technology. While they pull ahead, they push our companies and workers behind, "Wray said. "That harm — company failures, job losses — has been building for a decade to the crush we feel today. It’s harm felt across the country by workers in a whole range of industries."

However, the Chinese government has always rejected the allegations launched by America, and China's envoy to the US said last July that America has "made groundless attacks" and malicious smears about Chinese cyberattacks.

"I’ve spoken a lot about this threat since I became director" in 2017, Wray said. But I want to focus on it here tonight because it’s reached a new level — more brazen, more damaging than ever before, and it’s vital — vital — that all of us focus on that threat together. In 2014, the Justice Department accused five Chinese military officers on charges of hacking into major American corporations, and a year later, both the US and China signed a deal at the White House to not use each other’s intellectual property or trade secrets. The US has continued to accuse China of hacking and espionage.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP