US: FBI Launches 'hate Crime, Violent Extremism Probe' Into Bomb Threats At Black Colleges

Following a string of bomb threats that were given to over a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) throughout the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has initiated a hate crime and violent extremism probe. In a statement released on Wednesday, the FBI stated that the nationwide threats are being investigated as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes," USA Today reported. These threats were made on Tuesday. However, at any of the locations, no explosive devices have been discovered.

As per the statement, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are leading the HBCU investigation, which comprises over 20 FBI field offices around the country. A probe has also been launched by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

FBI Statement on Investigation into Bomb Threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Houses of Worship https://t.co/3Zmi6WAWC8 pic.twitter.com/YDCKj91Sj6 — FBI (@FBI) February 2, 2022

Furthermore, the FBI has managed to track down and recognised six minors who are accused for giving bomb threats to the HBCU, NBC reported quoting an FBI official. The FBI has identified the minors living in various regions of the nation, according to the official. As per the report, officials noted that they seemed to be "tech-savvy," adopting advanced tactics in an attempt to mask the origin of the threats, which appeared to be racist in nature.

College bomb threats

In addition to this, lectures were switched online or postponed at HBCUs in eight states and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, putting students, teachers, and administration on high alert. After law enforcement officials searched the campuses and failed to turn up any explosive devices, many universities released "all clear" messages by Tuesday afternoon, USA Today reported.

Some of the HBCU that received bomb threats inlcude Jackson State University in Mississippi, Alcorn State University, Kentucky State University, Howard University, the University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Xavier University, according to university officials and the FBI. It is to mention that these threats were made against at least 13 HBCUs in the US.

Meanwhile, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the government wants students as well as college administrators to know "that we are standing with them as they face these threats," as per USA Today.

